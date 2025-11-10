Community leaders to be honored on National Philanthropy Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will honor community leaders, the organization says have made a meaningful impact in the lives of many.

Each year, AFP chapters use National Philanthropy Day to recognize the impact of philanthropy in our neighborhoods. The organization says the event "highlights the exceptional work of philanthropic leaders who have consistently gone above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many."

Among this year's honorees is ABC 27's Maya Sargent, who is the Outstanding Media Personality of the year. Maya joined WTXL in 2023 as the Northwest Tallahassee Neighborhood Reporter. During that time, Maya has covered a wide range of topics, including the impacts of Hurricanes Idalia and Helene in the Big Bend, as well as addressing food insecurity and literacy issues in our neighborhoods.

Maya is always looking to meet new people as she connects with her community. She is about elevating local stories. Maya shows genuine care and concern, highlighting the work that non-profits do in our communities.

Big Bend Chapter, AFP

WTXL Maya and the ABC 27 team volunteering at the emergency food distribution

Learn more about all of this year's honorees below:

Philanthropist of the Year: Roger Luca

“Roger Luca's philanthropy to such local organizations as TMH, FSU, Joseph House, and 100 Men That Care is broad, deep, and clearly driven by his personal values and impressive professional background. He's not just a donor; he's an active participant, a leader, and a strategic investor in the organizations that make Tallahassee a better place for all of us. His contributions show a profound understanding of what our community needs, from tackling big issues in criminal justice to advancing cutting-edge medical care and enriching our cultural life.”

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Dena Strickland Hendrix

“Dena has been a fundraising force in the Tallahassee community for years. She spent 15+ years as the Development Director for our local Boys Town and has been the Foundation President for the Big Bend Hospice Foundation since January 2019. In all of her fundraising roles, she has built lasting relationships and raised millions of dollars.”

Outstanding Business in Philanthropy: Tallahassee Nurseries

Paul Brock and Nate Prosser, owners of Tallahassee Nurseries, and their entire team exemplify what it means to give generously, consistently, and meaningfully to their community. Through both philanthropy and leadership, they have made Tallahassee Nurseries not only one of the city’s most beautiful destinations, but a true hub for giving back.”

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: Gulf Winds Track Club: Jerry McDaniel, Club President

“The Gulf Winds Track Club gives back to community organizations across a wide range of needs to help those receiving services. They support our community! They give to a wide variety of organizations each year, including Cure PSP, T McHaffie Memorial Scholarship – FSU, Oasis Center for Women and Girls, Tall Timbers Research Foundation, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Sickel Cell Foundation, NAMI, The Kearney Center, The Refuge House, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, Brehon Family Services, local schools and many more!”

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Haasini Yelugoti

“Despite facing hurdles, Haasini Yelugoti worked to realize her vision of “a safe space for mental health conversations,” starting a school club that brings together anyone who might benefit and grow with such a resource, as Yelugoti has. “My friends opened up to me about the mental health struggles they were going through,” she said. “Many of them were still struggling due to a lack of resources available to them, and they felt as if they couldn’t seek help due to the extreme social stigma surrounding the topic of mental health. Taking her mission beyond the classroom, Yelugoti is proud to have helped in a push to secure funding for 988, the state’s Suicide and Crisis Hotline.”

This year's celebration will take place on November 13th at Goodwood Museum & Gardens.

