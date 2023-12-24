Watch Now
Come and get ‘em: Free Christmas Trees in Tallahassee

Trees are available to pick up at no cost at the Christmas by King lot off Thomasville Road
Trees are available to pick up at no cost at the Christmas by King lot off Thomasville Road
Come and get 'em: Free Christmas Trees in Tallahassee
Posted at 9:12 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 21:12:49-05
  • Christmas trees are free and ready to be picked up at the Christmas by King lot off Thomasville Road.
  • You can find it by looking for the giant Frosty the Snowman by Regions Bank.
  • Watch now to see what sizes of trees may be available for you.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drive down Thomasville Road in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood and you may see this giant Frosty the Snowman.

Just behind there: free Christmas trees!

"So we have six to seven-foot trees, seven to eight-foot trees, and a couple nine-foot trees left over."

Mark Collins works at the Christmas by King lot. He says he's happy to cut trees and help people load them up.

He may not be here on Christmas Eve, but...

"The trees will be here, and they'll be free for anybody who wants to come get them."

So if you're still searching for a last-minute tree with that rich evergreen smell...

There are still dozens left in Northeast Tallahassee.

