TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee is temporarily opening Maclay Commerce Drive to Financial Plaza to Maclay Boulevard for the Thanksgiving holiday as businesses in the Market District prepare for Black Friday sales.



The closure of Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive is due to construction of Blueprint’s Market District Placemaking Project.

The City of Tallahassee is temporarily reopening a portion of the road until Monday to assist small businesses in the area on Black Friday.

Watch the video below to hear how the closure has impacted business and what they’re hoping to gain from Black Friday.

City reopens Maclay Commerce Drive, Market District businesses hope Black Friday makes up construction losses

The City of Tallahassee is re-opening Maclay Commerce Drive to Financial Plaza Drive until Monday.

It’s been closed since September to construct Blueprint’s Market District Placemaking Project.

Now that Black Friday is here, small business owners in the Market District are hoping to make the most of it.

“In the retail world we buy our inventory 7-8 months in advance, and we have to pay to cancel it. If we have a downward tick in sales, you know, we're stuck with it either way, so not having the sales that we're counting on affect the business in the long run,” May said.

Mode and Mercantile Owner Kira May says she’s hoping Black Friday sales will prevent that from happening.

“We have 50% off sale racks, 75% off sale racks and BOGO,” she said.

But recently as a business owner and member of the Market District board, she’s noticed less foot traffic in the area.

“Gathering from others in the area from restaurants to services, retail, that everyone has noticed a change in their sales,” May said.

According to Market District President Serena Moyle, it’s driver frustration with detours.

“They have to go out to Thomasville and wait in three lights before they're able to come and shop at their favorite stores and the restaurants and use the services here,” Moyle said.

It’s proven inconvenient for some gymgoers at Premier Health & Fitness, according to Executive Director Todd Del Calzo.

Though, he hasn’t seen too much impact to attendance.

“I think really where it's impacted our members is more so when they're leaving here, when they want to go to the different businesses in the Market District. It's made it more challenging,” he said.

For the first time, he’s participating in Black Friday to bring more people and sales into his gym and the surrounding area.

“It’s a buy one membership paid in full. You get the second one 50% off,” Del Calzo said. “We're hoping that that turns into some new members, new sales.”

Moyle says Black Friday sales can carry businesses into the next year.

According to the National Retailers Federation, this year’s annual shopping event is expecting to draw a record 186 million shoppers out.

Each planning to spend about 890 dollar per person on average for items like holiday gifts, food, decorations and seasonal items, according to its annual consumer survey released in October.

“For local businesses, they really rely on their fourth quarter to set them up for success for the next year, so it is absolutely vital that everybody gets back to coming to the Market District,” she said.

With help from the Office of Economic Vitality and the City of Tallahassee, Moyle hopes to remind shoppers that the Market District is still open once construction continues.

It’s also starting marketing for its annual “Love Your Local” campaign to draw local sales, too.

“While this blockage is temporary, we're still here. We want to still be here, and we really need your support,” Moyle said.

Moyle says the opening is a big win from the city since the road is set close again on Monday.

She says the Market District will continue its marketing push during the remainder of construction and as these businesses open for Black Friday.

Below is a full map of the road open:

City of Tallahassee Maclay Commerce Drive is temporarily opening from Financial Plaza Drive to Maclay Boulevard for Black Friday. The road will close again on Monday so crews can add a sidewalk.

