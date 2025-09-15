Market District reminds neighbors they’re still open despite road work happening in the area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The intersection at Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive closed Monday as crews continue to work on the Market District Park and make stormwater improvements. However, the Market District is reminding neighbors they’re still open for business.



According to the City of Tallahassee, about 150 feet of roadway will be closed, and no vehicles will be allowed through.

The road closure won’t impact any businesses in the area as entrances to the Market District will remain open.

Watch the video to hear how the Market District plans to keep its shoppers updated.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The intersection at Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive are set to close to construct the Market District Park.

That intersection serves as one of the routes to get to the Market District shopping center.

But Market District President Serena Moyle says despite the inconveniences the road closures could pose to potential patrons, they’re still staying open.

They’re planning to keep marketing and providing updates on their social pages, so customers still know how to support local businesses in the shopping center.

The area hosts more than 100 local businesses.

“Despite the inconvenience, we find it very valuable, and we do need the city and everyone and the visitors' support because it will be a slight impediment,” Moyle said. “People will be frustrated, but if we all know the information and we can all you know communicate that so all the businesses will have that information to help you,” she said.

Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency started construction of the proposed 9-acre park earlier this year.

It’s just phase one of a plan to improve the area, while it’s expected to be complete in 2027.

Phase two will be adding additional sidewalks and lighting to the area, connecting right back toward existing businesses.

Moyle believes that the construction will bring even more foot traffic to the area.

“The entire aspect and the family-centered focus of this whole business district will change, and it will become the destination to shop, to play, to eat, to dine, to do everything that you want to do as a family,” Moyle said.

The intersection at Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive will be closed until late 2025.

Drivers can take Timberlane Road and access the Market District on Martin Hurst Road or Market Street.

City of Tallahassee A map the City of Tallahassee provided shows alternate routes.

