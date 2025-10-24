Bats, Beasts, and Boos Halloween event being held at North Florida Wildlife Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Wildlife Center is offering a unique Halloween event for all ages on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..



The center will be offering trick or treating, animal encounters, food and drinks, and free face painting and goat feeding.

Funds contribute to local and worldwide conservation projects.

Watch the video to see what the event offers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bats, Beasts, and Boos is back at the North Florida Wildlife Center this Saturday.

Open to all ages, the event will be filled with trick or treating, free face painting and animal feeding and even a costume contest at 11 a.m..

This is the third year the Wildlife Center is holding this event, and they are going bigger and better than ever.

"Expect lots of animals, lots of nature, some very, very cool species...Lots of people, if not everyone, will be wearing costumes, and we will have lots of really big, awesome Halloween decorations all over the place," says Ryan Reines, the Founder and Executive Director of the North Florida Wildlife Center.

This unique experience will allow guests to see a wide variety of animals through different encounters, where the funds contribute to conservation projects both at the Wildlife Center and around the world.

The spooktacular event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Tickets start at $8.99 and can be purchased online at northfloridawildlife.org.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.