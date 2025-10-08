Apalachee Center to offer Mental Health First Aid class following recent mental health crises in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following multiple reported tragedies related to mental health, the Apalachee Center is offering a Mental Health First Aid class, hoping to teach individuals how to recognize and respond to mental health or substance abuse crises.



The Apalachee Center is opening 25 spots for an 8-hour class to teach a five-step plan to learn how to interact with someone in crisis, local resources, and self-care guidance.

The class is on Oct. 17th, starting at 8:00 a.m. at Building J. Registration costs $30.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You may have heard of first aid related to physical health, like CPR or even a Band-Aid.

But the Apalachee Center says mental health needs that same care—mental health first aid.

“Mental health first aid teaches individuals to recognize early signs and symptoms of an emerging mental health or substance abuse situation,” Medcalf said.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to Associate Director of Administrative Services and Mental Health First Aid Instructor Lisa Medcalf, who has taught the concept to student groups at Florida State University and Keiser University.

They’re offering classes to the general public for the first time.

“Oftentimes, people don't say anything or don't approach because they don't know what to say, and they don't want to make the situation worse, so this class can provide some real practical guidance as to what to say, what to do, who to call, when to call,” she said.

The class offering follows recent mental health crises in Tallahassee.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, 24 people died by suicide in 2024.

This year, 24 people have taken their own lives as of October, including one at the Capital City Country Club ABC 27 told you about in August.

Tallahassee neighbor Bill Schack witnessed the suicide and is pushing for more access to mental health resources.

“I hope what comes out of this is people start caring about other people, people start realizing that when you see that person that might be struggling, help them,” Schack told ABC 27 on August 8.

And the Apalachee Center is answering his plea to help others.

During an 8-hour class, neighbors will learn about a five-step plan to learn how to interact with someone in crisis, local resources, and self-care guidance.

The class is Oct. 17th at 8:00 a.m. in Building J at the Apalachee Center.

A $30 fee covers a mental health first aid guidebook.

So far, 12 out of 25 spots are filled.

You can register online.

