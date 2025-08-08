Neighbor pushes for more mental health resources in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Chef Bill Schack wants more access to mental health resources after witnessing a mental health crisis that ended in suicide while working. Meanwhile, some resources like Big Bend 211 are unsure whether they can continue these resources as funding remains uncertain.



Big Bend 211, which answers 988 and 211, received 100 additional “mental health and emotional crisis calls” between May and June, compared to previous months.

24 people died by suicide in 2024, and 21 people have taken their own lives as of June 29, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Watch the video to hear Bill’s story and what local resources are needed to help the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This morning, I did come by myself, and I could tell you my stomach is still in knots right now. It was very difficult, and I want to say I’m a strong guy. I want to say that I can handle it, but it hit me really hard today. I did get anxious. I did look back,” Schack said.

After witnessing a suicide while working at the Capital City Country Club, Chef Bill Schack says that moment has stuck with him.

But when he tried to get help, he hit a wall.

“I tried to get a hold of someone on Friday to set up an appointment to meet someone, and I couldn't get anyone to answer the phone,” he said.

Now, he’s sharing his story to push for better access to mental health resources in Tallahassee.

Big Bend 211 Interim CEO Kay Ignacio says those calls for help are rising.

Her agency answers the 211 resource line and 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

They’ve answered 100 more “mental health and emotional crisis calls” between May and June compared to months prior.

“We definitely have people reaching out that are lonely, feeling hopeless, and we are here to listen, offer them support and offer them a plan to get through these tough times,” Ignacio said.

But whether they can continue running these hotline services is uncertain.

“211 as a dedicated phone line, there is not proportionate or even equal funding to maintain that hotline, the services provided through that hotline, and really, Helpline 211 sees a much greater call volume than 988,” Big Bend 211 Chief Operating Officer Stephen Sardelis said.

They’re unsure of how much funding they’ll get from the state to fund 211, a local resource database for callers.

On the national level, 988 recently ended its “Press Option 3,” specialized for LGBT+ youth.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say the option, ran by a third party, already used all $33 million of allocated federal funding in June.

A spokesperson with the agency tells ABC 27 that continued operation of it would’ve pulled money from the main service.

“The Press 3 option has run out of Congressionally directed funding. Continued funding of the Press 3 option threatened to put the entire 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in danger of massive reductions in service.” HHS Spokesperson

They reiterate that the mainline will continue to offer support to anyone.

“The 988 Lifeline will continue to be a direct connection to immediate support for all Americans, regardless of their circumstances. It is a resource for anyone in crisis. That has not changed.” HHS Spokesperson

Schack says having local government funding for non-profits is important.

But believes fixing the problem starts with us.

“I hope what comes out of this is people start caring about other people, people start realizing that when you see that person that might be struggling, help them,” Schack said.

Big Bend 211 says, despite uncertain funding, the main priority is to keep the hotline up and running.

It also offers a suicide loss support group for families and individuals.

If you need emotional support, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or Helpline 211 to be connected to your local agency.

