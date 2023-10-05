NEW VIDEO: Thomasville mom accused of murder plot appears in Bahamian court; wants to see her children

BAHAMAS — The Georgia mom accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband while vacationing in the Bahamas, and her two co-defendants appeared in the Magistrate Court in the Bahamas Thursday.

The prosecution said the voluntary bill of indictment is not ready and asked the case be adjourned until Dec. 1. Defense lawyers explained that Lindsay Shiver is a foreign national with three children. They asked that this be a speedy process as she wants to go home to see her kids.

Shiver said she plans to fight the delay in the case, because she doesn't want to wait until December to see her children.

Shiver's attorney, Owen C.B. Wells, issued the following statement after the hearing:

"The evidence will demonstrate Lindsay's innocence, and she is facing the legal process with complete transparency and honesty. Throughout this ordeal, Lindsay's number one priority is the well-being and welfare of her three young children. She is eager to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible so she can get back to her family and continue being a great mother."

Her husband's family raised flags about Lindsay Shiver's mental health months before she was arrested.