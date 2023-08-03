Georgia Bureau of Investigation releases additional details on officer involved shooting in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Thursday released additional information on a shooting that involved Thomas County Drug Squad agents Wednesday.

The Thomas County Sheriff Carlton Powell requested the GBI to investigate the shooting incident that led to the death of 19-year-old Alfred Shawntez Cole of Thomasville.

The GBI said the agents were in the area of Meadow Street in Thomas County earlier Wednesday afternoon looking for another man wanted on active warrants for failure to appear.

The GBI said another deputy sent a be on the lock out (BOLO) for a beige Toyota Camry driving erratically.

The GBI said the agents saw the Toyota and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the car was later identified as Cole, sped up and attempted to get away from the agents.

A short chase ensued with the chase stopping near the woods in an area off Meadow Street.

The GBI said Cole got out of the Toyota and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. At that point, the GBI said the agents fired their weapons and hit Cole.

The agents were not injured during the incident and provided aid to Cole. Cole was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The GBI said the gun Cole had was recovered at the scene and the weapon was previously reported stolen. An autopsy will be performed by a GBI medical examiner and when the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s regional investigative office in Thomasville by calling 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

