GBI investigating shooting in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling an investigation of a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Police Department.

The shooting took place in the area of Old Albany Road and Meadow Street, the police department said in a Facebook post.

TPD says it is a serious situation that requires a detailed and through investigation.

The police department also said that they are asking citizens to allow investigators to fully examine the incident before drawing conclusions about the event, or spreading rumors without factual backing.

This story will be updated.