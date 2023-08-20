New 'Jazz Man' sculpture celebrates Tallahassee's rich musical history of jazz

The Jazz Man art sculpture represents Tallahassee's rich musical history of jazz.

The sculpture was one of five new art projects completed.

Play the video above for a closer look at the statue made with bronze

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Blueprint history and culture trail is one of the largest infusions of outdoor public art in Tallahassee's history. I'm Terry Gilliam in Southwest Tallahassee, where a new sculpture represents much more than art.

The jazz man, as seen here is a man playing on the trumpet. It represents Tallahassee's rich musical history of jazz.

Former Tallahassee resident, Bradley Cooley Jr., who now lives in Lamont, Florida, was one of the seven selected artists to create the sculpture.

The sculpture sits along Famu way, located on Tallahassee's Southwest side.

Leaders behind the project say it's about sharing the community's collective history.

"When you infuse these art and history and culture into public spaces like this, it creates a much more rich community."

The artist did the work in bronze and the blueprint intergovernmental agency commissioned him to do the project.

Since the project's kickoff in October, the jazz man sculpture was one of the five new projects to have been completed. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27

