FSU soccer players teach clinic to local elementary students as part of mentorship program

Students at Sabal Palm Elementary participated in a soccer clinic with five FSU soccer players

The mentorship event was organized by Rising Spear, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Sabal Palm Elementary

Watch now to hear from both students and current Seminole players on their experience

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State soccer taking time during the season to give back. I'm Alberto Camargo, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter here at Sabal Palm Elementary, where off the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw at No. 1 North Carolina, the Seminoles relaxed a bit while bringing the beautiful game to the kids.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes partnered with Sabal Palm and the NIL collective Rising Spear for this mentorship event, teaching values of competition, discipline and teamwork. Dozens of students from all grades came to hear from top FSU players like Taylor Huff and Cristina Roque, who are in the middle of a season with national title aspirations. Fourth grader Journee Sailor says training with such high level players taught her plenty.

"I learned how to block the ball and how to kick it well, just how FSU did."

Some kids weren't so humble.

"Do you think you're better than your friends now?"

"Yeah. I was already better than them."

Rising Spear says FSU student-athletes have logged over 1500 hours of mentorship in 2023. Junior midfielder Taylor Huff says it never gets old to her.

"I thought it was such a unique experience where I just got to teach them soccer and not only see their love for the game but love for each other."

Huff was joined by Roque, Leillani Nesbeth, Lauren Flynn and Claire Rain. Rain was out here despite her serious knee injury, which she says is the last thing on her mind when she out here with the kids.

"It's definitely starting to feel better. That's why I made it out today, because this is something that we always did before my injury. I love it and it's always meant the world to me so doing the same thing is pretty cool."

The undefeated Seminoles are now ranked No. 2 in the country and continue their season this Friday when they host Miami. In Southwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

