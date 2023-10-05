Watch Now
NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPerry

Actions

CareerSource North Florida planning career fair for Perry after massive mill closure

Georgia-Pacific Cellulose Mill closure affects hundreds of workers
Screenshot 2023-10-05 at 4.01.43 PM.png
Channing Frampton
Perry water tower
Screenshot 2023-10-05 at 4.01.43 PM.png
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 16:04:29-04

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — CareerSource North Florida is working to help people looking for work in the Perry area. This effort follows the announcement that Georgia-Pacific would close its Foley Cellulose Facility in Perry. That news broke in September just weeks after Hurricane Idalia rocked the Perry area. GP said, "this is a strategic decision that was made prior to Hurricane Idalia and is not a reflection of the hard work and effort of the Foley team."

CareerSource North Florida said they would help the hundreds of people affected by the closure. Thursday, they announced a career and resource fair. It's planned for Ocober 18 at Forest Capital Hall in Perry. It goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can see the Facebook post featuring numerous career opportunities below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming