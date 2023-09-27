"We want it to be inviting" - Tallahassee one step closer to beautifying part of North Monroe Corridor

City unanimously passed decision allowing Blueprint to submit a Beautification grant to FDOT

This would plant trees and plants along part of North Monroe between John Knox Road and Allen Road.

Blueprint will submit application for this grant by October 2nd

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's a push to give a stretch of North Monroe a bit of a facelift.

The City Commission has unanimously decided Blueprint can apply for the Florida Beautification Grant. Here's how it will help the community. The City would invest $12,100 dollars annually to plant and maintain trees and flowers along part of the North Monroe Corridor between John Knox Road and Allen Road.

It's part of the City's priorities to improve quality of life and economic development. The update will help those like Stephen Flynn, owner of The Getaway Grille and Bar, just off North Monroe Street. His restaurant has been open for about 4 and a half months. He wanted to create a welcoming place where people could enjoy themselves.

Flynn said the City's decision to improve part of the North Monroe corridor will help him do that.

"We want it to be inviting for businesses like ourselves, who in our case, are just starting out," said Flynn. "We want people to be able to make this trip and say, oh this is a nice looking area."

However, Flynn also said most of his clients are locals. He said he hopes the investment will improve safety in the area.

"Not only do I want my family to be safe, but I want my neighbors to be safe as well," said Flynn.

Next steps will see Blueprint submit the grant application to the Florida Department of Transportation. A Blueprint representative confirmed they will submit this application by October 2.