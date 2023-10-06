Mission San Luis promotes healthy pet ownership habits as animal shelters fill

Mission San Luis will hold their annual free Blessing of Animals on Saturday, October 7 starting at 10am

They will offer resources and support to locals struggling with pet ownership

Watch the video to hear from those who witness the consequences of at-capacity shelters

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How we care for our pet is not something we should think about just once a year. That's according to mission San Luis who are teaching the community how to best care for their pets, and animal advocacy organizations that can help support you.

April Kirk, Executive Director at Mission San Luis, said the site will be filled with people and their pets this weekend when they hold their Blessing of Animals free event.

Kirk explained the goals of the event. "Bring educational opportunities to the community about caring for you animals," said Kirk. She also said they're collecting pet food donations.

Kirk said this is made possible by partnering with local animal rescues and shelters. Some are brand new this year, and some are long-standing support systems, like Big Dog Rescue.

"I can't remember a year we didn't go to Blessing of the Animals", said Sheree Brown, secretary for Big Dog Rescue. She said the event supports one of her main goals.

"Make sure people are responsible pet owners," said Brown.

She said this is crucial right now.

"We want to make sure dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, we're trying to reduce population, promote vaccinations," said Brown.

To find out why these practices are important, I contacted Erika Leckington from Tallahassee Animal Services. She said the shelter has been at capacity for dogs for most of the year.

Kirk said this is why they're trying to raise awareness this weekend. She said it's all about caring for our city.

"Working together as a community to care for our natural environment as well as loving our pets at home," said Kirk.

Big Dog Rescue will be just one of the organizations in attendance this Saturday. So if you're been struggling with pet ownership, and are looking for support, or a new way to connect with your community, they'll be available to lend a hand.