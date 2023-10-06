"Meant to inspire kids" - Northwest Tallahassee school holds career day, invites ABC 27's Maya Sargent

Brownsville Preparatory Institute celebrated career day Friday.

Students were encouraged to dress up as their dream profession.

Watch the video to hear from the next generation of leaders in Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a difficult question but at Brownsville Preparatory Institute the children have never been so sure on career day.

Encouraging children to think outside the box and dream big. They’re dressing up as what they want to be when they grow up. And they're dreaming big!

Even though not all of the children have it figured out quite yet.

Ms. Muir, Kindergarten and first grade combination class teacher explained why these days are so important.

“It’s meant to inspire kids, to push them, and know that they can do anything, they can be anything," said Muir.

Firefighter, police officer, lawyer, YouTuber, the list is endless, nothing seems impossible here, especially today.

