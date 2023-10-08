"Makes you feel better, makes you do better": Curls for Queens gives free hair care to NW Tallahassee students

Curls for Queens offers free hair care for Northwest Tallahassee students

The goal is to promote individual identity, beauty, and culture

Watch the video to hear from volunteers and parents about why this free service is so crucial

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Self care is something that we tend to not prioritize, even though we know we should. A recent 2023 report published in the National Library for Medicine recognized body image as a global mental health concern. In Northwest Tallahassee, one area organization is trying to change that, especially for our youngest generation.

There's a room full of happy girls at Springwood Elementary School lining up to get pampered for the day. Movies, manicures, hair salon - you name it, it's here. It's all thanks to Curls for Queens Incorporated.

SOT: "We get paid in smiles. These girls they leave lit up, totally different people, said Makayla Fedd, founder and executive director of the organization. She knows first hand how much getting your hair done can change your outlook on life.

"Just from personalize experience, the impact of hair on your self esteem, your mental health, and just how you present yourself," said Fedd.

She's not alone in thinking this. Another study in the National Library for Medicine found that up to 50% of school girls age 6-12 years old were unhappy with their body image.

So we know hair care is important. But parent Brittany Newberry tells me it's a more difficult problem then that. It boils down to access.

"Nowdays, just to get something like this, it's in the high hundreds, said Newberry"

Newberry jumped at the chance to bring her daughter Clarisse Sunday. She couldn't believe it was happening.

"It's nice to see how they're actually helping the community, I've never seen nobody do anything like this," said Newberry.

Volunteer Micayla Kelley said supporting parents is one of the main reasons she signed up.

"You know, take off some of the weight for them," said Kelley.

She's paying forward how life changing getting her hair done can be.

"Makes you feel confident, makes you feel better, makes you do better," said Kelley.

Curls for Queens are hoping to connect with new locals, schools, and other organizations to spread their message.