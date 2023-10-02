Inflation forcing families to give up pets; see how a cafe in NW Tallahassee is helping

Inflation is making pet ownership more expensive.

A cafe in Northwest Tallahassee helps foster animals.

Watch the video to see the animals and what can be done to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The cost of having a pet keeps going up...

Now organizations in Tallahassee are feeling the pressure brought on by inflation.

"Keep in mind that if people are struggling, so are animals," said Katie Stryker, co-owner of Tally Cat Cafe, a cafe and foster home for cats.

The numbers here tell a concerning story.

Stryker said she has noticed a decline in adoption rates, with more cats returning.

The problem? Inflation.

"Seeing more animals get vetted, all of that is growing and changing and improving but it's growing and changing at a time when things are going downhill," said Stryker.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of owning a pet is going up. Especially pet food which has gone up nearly 9% since last year.

Area organizations are feeling the impact of this firsthand.

Including Lisa Glunt, executive director at Leon County Humane Society.

"It's amazing how many people feel the need to rehome their animals simply because they can't afford the pet food," said Glunt.

Lisa said they have seen 121 fewer adoptions this year compared to last.

She wants people to pursue other options before resorting to rehoming their animals.

"Get online and find out what resources they have in their community," said Glunt.

These include community assistance and pet pantries. Glunt said it's important people consider these options because shelters are reaching capacity.

"Right now everyone is overwhelmed and feeling the burnout because it seems like an overwhelming problem," said Glunt.

Back in Northwest Tallahassee, Stryker it's going to take a big community effort to help these animals.

"We have to be prepared to put in effort and support our local rescues and our local shelters," said Stryker.

While local organizations are seeing similarities between the impact of COVID and the impact of inflation on animal adoptions, they hope these rates will once again pick back up. If you're wondering how you can help, I'll leave some links to resources at WTXL.tv. In Northwest Tallahassee, I'm Maya Sargent, ABC 27.