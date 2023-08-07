Funeral service announced for André D. Green

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — A funeral service has been scheduled for a Florida A&M University employee.

According to the Peoples Funeral Home, a public viewing for André D. Green will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2871 Orange Street in Marianna.

A service will be held on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Rivertown Community Church, located at 4534 Lafayette Street in Marianna.

Green, a native of Marianna who was FAMU’s Assistant Dean of Students and Director of the Efferson Student Union, Activities and New Student Orientation, was found dead at the Rolling Hills Apartments complex, located on 280 John Knox Road in Tallahassee Aug. 1.

FAMU said Green had been employed by the university since 2006.

The Tallahassee Police Department has designated Green's death a homicide.

