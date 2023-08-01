Tallahassee PD investigating 'suspicious death' at Rolling Hills Apartments

UPDATE 8/1/2023: Tallahassee Police Department says foul play has been suspected in the case.

According to TPD, the case is now considered a homicide investigation.

INITIAL STORY

A suspicious death investigation is currently being conducted at the Rolling Hills Apartments, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

Just after 2 p.m., TPD says an adult male was located deceased inside of an apartment, located at 280 John Knox Road.

It is unclear if foul play is suspected.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

TPD encourages anyone with information to contact the police department at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.