Connect with Maya Sargent, your neighborhood reporter for Northwest Tallahassee

Hi! My name is Maya Sargent, I am your neighborhood reporter for Northwest Tallahassee!

As a resident of NW Tallahassee, I’m excited to cover this area of our capital so I can tell the stories of our community and my neighbors.

I love all the greenery and outdoor space in our community. I enjoy walking around Lake Ella, playing tennis at the courts near Canopy Elementary School, and frequenting all the long-standing restaurants in our area. I am excited to see how our neighborhood is developing and will be keeping a particularly close eye on the North Monroe Rd improvements and how they can help our community.

I’d love to hear from you about what stories you’d like to see highlighted in Northwest Tallahassee. I am hoping to connect with you in hopes you will share your experiences with me! To get in touch, you can follow me on Instagram @mayasargent or email me at Maya.Sargent@wtxl.tv.

I look forward to hearing from you and never hesitate to reach out!

