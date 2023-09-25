"Somewhere safe" - Kids spend Fall Holiday at camp in Tallahassee

City of Tallahassee holds fall holiday camps for kids at community centers across the capital

City estimates over 300 kids in attendance

Next City camp date is Saturday, October 16, 2023

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community is at play, at large, across the City today.

Leon County Schools have been closed for the day for fall holiday. But kids have been able to attend fall holiday camp at community centers throughout the capital.

Bobby Sparks is the Recreation Superintendent with the City. We met at the Lafayette Arts and Crafts Center. One of the camp sites for the day. Sparks said they host many of these events throughout the year whenever kids aren't in school. He said he knows how important they are to parents.

"We know that parents work and they need somewhere for their kids to be, and somewhere safe for their kids to be," said Sparks.

Sparks said over 300 kids are attending camps today, completing many different activities.

"They're involved in team sports activities, game room activities," Sparks said. "They could also be involved with activities around STEM and the arts, maybe even some arts and crafts in some areas, depends on the site they're at today"

These children are being supported by camp counsellors like 17-year Rebekah Smith. She used to be a camper, an experience she thoroughly enjoyed.

"I remember one year my mom forgot to sign me and my brother up and we cried," said Smith.

Smith loved it so much that she has chosen to pay her memories forward. Smith said she learned important lessons as a kid at camp.

"It really got me out of my shell, when usually I just like doing my own thing," said Smith.

The city offers both free and paid camp options. Smith said she's glad that all kids can have the opportunity to share some of her favorite times.

"It's very important that every kid has an opportunity to go to a summer camp and be around kids their age," said Smith. "The ones who can't afford it, their parents need it the most."

The next day for campers will be October 16th. More information can be found on thetalgov website.