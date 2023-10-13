Construction equipment moving dirt around Lake Ella; we're digging into why and how it's affecting business

The City of Tallahassee is revamping the sewerage and water system around Lake Ella.

Roads are being blocked off to allow for this.

Watch the video to find out more about the projected timeline and to hear from your neighbors about how they're being affected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you visit Lake Ella a lot for a walk or a run, you've probably have seen some construction going on and thought, what's happening here then?

Ben Collins, a local barber at Lake Ella, said he has noticed a lot of construction, and therefore has had to alter his daily routine.

"Coming to work and driving a different direction, it's not a long different direction, but it's enough to deter you," said Collins. "Some people might not mind that, but some people might mind it."

Collins said he had no idea that these diversions will be in place until next year.

"I didn't know this was going to take place until I actually saw it," said Collins.

The City of Tallahassee confirmed that impacted locals have been receiving communication about the project since September of last year. They said the project is being broken down into phases. Working hours will be from 8am to 6pm Monday through Saturday. More information can be found hereat the TalGov website.

Collins said he is confident that the construction work will not restrict business.

"Most people they'll find a way to check to you no matter what because they like what you do, they like who you are," said Collins.

He offered his final thoughts.

"It's not bad, it's just maybe a little inconvenient," said Collins.

The City confirmed that Summer 2024 is the project completion date for the work.

