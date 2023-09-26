"Combining forces to make Tallahassee a more beautiful place to live": Music and nature unite in the capital

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to relocate to Rutger House - home to Tallahassee Garden Center

The collaboration hopes to promote artistry in music and in nature

TSO will officially move in mid November

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This community is finding harmony in music and in nature.

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra is relocating its site to Rutgers House - home to the nearly 100 year old Tallahassee Garden Club.

Amanda Stringer, CEO of Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, said she is so excited to relocate here.

"There are ideas exploding out of everyone's heads that are involved in this move, said Stringer.

Up to 90 musicians will use the space moving forward. Stringer said the collaboration is allowing both organizations to truly honor their missions.

"We're combining two organizations that are 100% dedicated to beautifying Tallahassee," said Stringer. "So whether that be through gardening, landscaping design, and anything in the natural world, and things that the Symphony does through music, we're combining forces to make Tallahassee a more beautiful place to live."

Stringer said she has so many plans in the works for what she hopes to do with the space.

TSO's new tenancy will officially begin mid November.