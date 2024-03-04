WATCH: Rebuilding continues at one RV site nearly 2 months after tornado in Marianna

Rebuilding efforts continue at Florida Caverns RV Resort in Marianna following a tornado in January.

Staff here said internal and external community support has made their quick recovery possible.

Watch the video to find out how they've managed to open for business and how they're preparing for upcoming vacation months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This campsite in Jackson County looks a little different two months on following a tornado that tore through this area. Checking in on rebuilding efforts here as the campsite looks towards the summer months.

A much calmer day in Marianna.

Standing here now, you'd never have guessed not even two months ago, a tornado tore through Florida Caverns RV Resort, leaving behind destruction and chaos.

Chuck Mcintosh, General Manager, highlighted the progress they've made.

"Most of our amenities back, with the exception of the laundry back, in the next couple of weeks," said Mcintosh.

Mcintosh said he's been taken aback by the support from many organizations that's made their recovery efforts possible. Some include the City, County, law enforcement, first responders, and the Florida Disaster Foundation and Red Cross helping residents.

Especially from his volunteers that remained on site in the wake of the damage.

"My available pool for people to work was cut in half," said Mcintosh.

Mcintosh said many have abandoned the life on wheels.

"They were just terrified, and they didn't want any part of camping anymore," said Linda Naspinski, a volunteer here, said many of them have relocated to houses or apartments.

However that was never a choice for Naspinksi. This place, and the people here, are home.

"Just the love that's share here, it's overwhelming," said Naspinski.

Mcintosh said while he's amazed at how quickly they've bounced back, he says it has been weeks of navigating new hurdles.

One of the most recent challenges has been where to store personal belongings.

"In Marianna, it's difficult to get a storage shed, and all of mine got wiped out," said Mcintosh.

So residents have nowhere to store their belongs while they wait for their new RVs.

Mcintosh said he's looking for advice on how he can help these residents.

With the progress they've made, it's clear this community is rooted in goodwill and care for on another.

"I'm grateful for all the help we've had," said Mcintosh, "I'm grateful for the people who've stayed, I'm grateful for a good owner."

Solid foundations that are making for strong renovations.

Mcintosh said they are getting WiFi for the park, and opening the pool along with other developments in the next couple of weeks. He said he'll have a booked and busy month with people coming for spring break. A huge achievement for an area that not even two months ago had 125 mph winds.

