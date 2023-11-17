PHOTOS: Three people wanted for questioning following homicide of Valdosta college student

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Three people are wanted for questioning in a homicide case. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the death of Brianna Long. She was a 21-year-old Valdosta State University student and Flops bartender. She was killed in a shooting at the club in October. See the photos, and read the news release issued by GBI below.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 9 Thomasville Field Office is requesting assistance with identifying the three unknown individuals shown below.

These individuals are wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation that occurred at The Pier, a bar in Remerton, GA (Lowndes County) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. These individuals were last seen in the above photos located in the Baytree

Place shopping plaza in Remerton, GA on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090