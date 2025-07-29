Texas teen battling cancer honored as Gadsden County honorary deputy

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Texas teen’s brave battle with cancer brings him to Gadsden County to be honored for his strength and service.

13-year-old DJ Daniel was celebrated by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office with a proclamation naming July 29th "Honorary Sheriff Deputy DJ Daniel Day."

He’s become a national symbol of strength, raising awareness for pediatric cancer.

Watch the video to see how DJ’s strength is moving communities like Gadsden County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday Gadsden County celebrated a young hero, thirteen-year-old DJ Daniel of Houston, Texas was honored with an official proclamation. Declaring July 29th as honorary Gadsden County Sheriff Deputy DJ Daniel day.

Local leaders, deputies and neighbors gathered at West Family Farms in Quincy to recognize DJ's bravery and mission to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

DJ’s father, Theodis Daniel, reflected on the emotional impact of the community’s support, "just to see other people smile for us because we really don't have the energy to do it ourselves. it, it helps us uh go through the journey a little bit easier."

Despite his diagnosis, DJ is on a mission to be sworn in by law enforcement agencies nationwide, to honor other children facing cancer. He has been sworn in by more than three thousand agencies including right here in Gadsden County. His story continues to inspire.

