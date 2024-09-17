Tallahassee area leaders support National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is the 12 th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day.

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announces activities in support of National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office will join with thousands of other election officials across the country to take part in the 12th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy.

The national day of action will involve coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to register voters and raise awareness of state-specific registration policies, deadlines, and voting information.

“Registering to vote is the first step in casting your ballot,” said Supervisor Earley. “I encourage every eligible Leon County resident to register to vote or confirm your registration. That way, you will be Election Ready for the November 5 General Election.”

The deadline to register to vote in time for the General Election is October 7. Eligible residents may register to vote in Florida using any of these methods:

· Online at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov [registertovoteflorida.gov]

· Mail a voter registration form to PO Box 7357, Tallahassee, FL 32314-7357

· Visit the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office at 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway

Voters who are already registered can confirm their current information by visiting LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov] and clicking the “Your Voter Info” button. They can use any of the listed voter registration methods to update their address, although signature updates must be completed on a paper form.

To ensure that all Leon County residents are aware of the upcoming voter registration deadline, the Elections Office is conducting a comprehensive voter education campaign. This campaign includes educational postcards sent to all households in Leon County, emails to voters and students, social media messages, and in-person events.

National Voter Registration Day is held each year on a Tuesday in September. Since 2012, over 5 million voters have registered on the holiday. The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and the National Association of Election Officials.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.