Swell from Beryl expected to create dangerous rip currents in Franklin County

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WTXL) — As Beryl churns toward the southwestern Gulf of MexicoFriday, a long period of swell is expected along the Forgotten Coast. Dangerous rip currents are expected to develop Friday evening and last into the weekend. Watch the video above to see where the storm is going next.

The National Weather Service said, "if visiting the beach, please

be familiar with the dangers of rip currents."

Remember, single red flags mean life threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Double red flags mean the water is closed to the public.

Neighborhoood reporter, Maya Sargent is monitoring conditions on St. George Island Friday. Watch her Instagram Reel below.