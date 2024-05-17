Storm damage could cost Leon County School District $8-10 million; how they're moving forward

Severe weather leads to millions of dollars in damage at Leon County Schools.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district has property insurance to help pay for repairs.

Watch the video above to see how the district is moving forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's not just homes and businesses that saw damage from tornadoes a week ago. I'm Kendall Brandt at Lincoln High School, one of the three schools Leon County School's superintendent Rocky Hanna says needs work.

It's damage that he says costs millions in total.

After tornadoes came through last week, the roof was ripped off Lincoln High's auditorium. Lively Tech also saw damage.

Earlier in April, Godby High School was flooded as well. It's something Hanna says the district has been working hard to assess and clean up. Watch that video below:

INSIDE LOOK: Crews working to clean-up Godby High School following Thursday's flooding; where help is available

"We've never experienced this before. That's two in one month. Estimating about 3 to five million for the flood at godly and for the tornadoes that came through last weekend, in total were between 8 and 10 million dollars."

I asked Hanna: 8 to 10 million dollars, the district has never had that happen before, what's next to get it all repaired?

"We have property insurance for incidents like this. We have never had to make a claim. Now, in less than a month, we've had two claims," Hanna responded.

Hanna says crews have made those campuses safe for students, but will finish the work this summer.