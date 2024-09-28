State and federal agencies conducting Helene damage assessments to begin long-term support

During a Saturday morning briefing by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Perry, state and federal agencies outlined their plans to assess damage and begin the process of long-term housing services for families whose homes were destroyed in Hurricane Helene.

In Taylor County, the storm surge nearly doubled the previous record set by Idalia, climbing to 15 feet. As a result, many homes were destroyed.

At the Saturday morning briefing, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie outlined steps the state is taking in coordination with FEMA to assist residents in the recovery process.

Throughout the state, there are now 31 points of distribution open. You can find local sites here. The PODs are staffed with support from the Florida National Guard.

Guthrie offered these tips for those beginning home clean-up:



Take pictures of your home before starting any clean-up process.

Pictures should include high water marks inside and outside your home.

Wear safety gear.

Avoid hazardous debris like bleach, ammonia and other chemicals.

Florida and Crisis Clean-up Line are providing debris clean-up assistance. Call 1-844-965-1386 for more information.

Florida Division of Emergency Management is reminding residents to take safety precautions when returning home. Do not enter your home if:



You smell gas

Floodwaters remain around your home

Officials have not given the all-clear to return

For those needing temporary housing, several options are available.

The State Home Repair Program coordinates with non-profits to take care of basic repairs and debris removal. These repairs offer the basics of getting a clean, mold-free home.

Non-congregant sheltering in the form of travel trailers can offer housing for six months, and sometimes up to 12 months on a case-by-case basis. These are temporary trailers that are not meant for long-term use under Florida building code.

Pending an Individual Assistance Declaration from FEMA, eligible applicants may qualify for FEMA's direct housing program, which lasts up to 18 months.

Get started with emergency assistance by filling out the Activate Hope form here.