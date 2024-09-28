Hurricane Helene recovery: Find distribution sites and services in your neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As families in neighborhoods across the Big Bend and South Georgia recover from Hurricane Helene, we're compiling a list of resources to get help and support.

Florida

Hope Florida

Call (833) GET-HOPE for assistance with resources like food, supplies or debris removal.

Leon County

Florida Division of Emergency Management Point of Distribution

Lewis Sr. Woodville Park & Recreation Complex

1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr.

Tallahassee, FL 32305

The site opens at 12 p.m. on Saturday and provides food, water and tarps.

Taylor County

Plain Compassion

Call 717-915-9771 for help with debris cleanup. This is a volunteer organization providing a free service.

Wakulla County