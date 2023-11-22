Hot meals help poorest ZIP code in Florida; why one organization is focused on Southwest Tallahassee

According to Florida Chamber of Commerce, ZIP code 32304 is the poorest zip code in state of Florida.

Organizations like Gaining Resources for Outreach have a goal to focus their efforts in this community.

Watch the video to find out how they're giving back this holiday season and how they want to transform the neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to the United States Census Bureau, 24 percent of people live in what's being considered poverty in Tallahassee. It's an issue we know all too well about in the 32304 ZIP code.

Organizations like Gaining Resources for Outreach (GRO) are bringing more support to this community. "Make sure everyone has a hot plate, feels loved, feels remembered," said Baruku Urassa when describing the current focus.

It's something that Melonie Reese, who has been at the Kearney Center for two years, said she's so grateful for.

"It's special to me, because I never really had that," said Reese.

She said GRO is giving them a unique opportunity to be together.

"A lot of people here don't have family," said Reese.

But GRO has much bigger plans: working to make an even greater impact in this neighborhood.

"Figure out how we can continue to generate a better, a better ZIP code, for the city and the state," said Kristopher Harris, Director of Business Development and Fundraising at GRO.

He said that starts with getting people to come to this neighborhood and seeing the need for themselves.

"People can't act on what they can't know. So it's our job right to get people aware of what's going on," said Harris.

GRO members tell me they are expanding their services in 32304 and will be rolling out a new mentor program next year.

