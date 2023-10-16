"It's scary" - Southeast Tallahassee neighbors, community leaders working to keep pedestrians safe

At least 8 pedestrians have died in crashes in Tallahassee so far in 2023.

The latest deadly crash involved a 13-year-old boy.

Watch the video to see the changes neighbors and area leaders are working toward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Drive around Southeast Tallahassee.

You'll see a lot of people walking along this neighborhood's streets.

"If we could do more crosswalks to slow drivers down to watch for people, I think that would help."

That's the message one neighbor is sending to leaders in the community after a 13-year-old boy was killed less than a week ago.

I'm Kendall Brandt in Southeast Tallahassee on Blair Stone Road. I'm talking about Kayden Browder.

As neighbors mourn for him and his family, I'm taking their concerns to community leaders to see what changes could be made to keep you safe.

Blair Stone Road is one of the streets Judy France takes to work.

"A lot of people do cross. they go from those apartments to the gas station a lot."

She says she always thought the road was dangerous, but knows just how much after witnessing the moments after a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.

"I looked over and saw someone lying in the grass. After I stopped, I saw that it was a child lying in the grass."

She saw Browder, one of the at least 8 pedestrians killed in Tallahassee since January.

I asked France what her thoughts were on the number of lives lost on Tallahassee streets.

"I think it's kinda high. It's scary."

At a balloon release Sunday, the aunt of Browder, Jonel Baskin asked to start a petition to make the area safer.

"I plan on starting a petition to get cross walks in place for children, and for anyone who needs to cross the street."

That's why she says local leaders need to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

"There's something we're not doing right with our system of transportation."

That's David O'Keefe, the county commissioner for district 5, where this crash happened.

He says there are a few things the county and city could look at doing to help lower the number of these tragedies.

"We know lowering speed limits and increasing enforcement of traffic laws helps improve safety of both drivers and especially pedestrians and cyclists and we know that making sure we have enough sidewalks and crosswalks where there is heavy pedestrian traffic also improves safety."

France says she thinks more visibility, like flashing lights, should be added to the area.

"Over there you just have streetlights and when it's dark, it's really hard to see."

France says she never wants to see anyone else lose their child while crossing the road.

"I am a parent myself and my son is probably a year younger than Kayden, so seeing him in that position was horrible."

O'Keefe says you should reach out to him to let him know of areas you think should have added pedestrian safety in this part of town.