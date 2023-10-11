Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle strikes child on Blair Stone Road, lanes closed as Tallahassee Police investigate

The child sustained serious injuries
Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 11, 2023
  • A vehicle hit a boy Wednesday morning on Blair Stone Road.
  • Lanes are closed as police investigate.
  • See the latest update from TPD below.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a traffic crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 2700 block of Blair Stone Road.

The pedestrian, a juvenile male, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Southbound lanes on Blair Stone Road at Old St. Augustine Road will remain closed as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

