FSU legend Charlie Ward takes kids on shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods

FSU legend Charlie Ward surprised 10 kids with $150 to shop with at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The children came from the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend and Level Up Soccer.

And they had no idea it was coming.

10 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend and Level Up Soccer each got a $150 gift card to spend how they liked.

Ward says it's only right he continues the good deed.

"God blessed me with this opportunity to be able to help support our community. So I see it as an opportunity to give back, because someone gave back to me."

Several kids browsed the store with Ward or other Dick's employees throughout the evening, stocking up on sports gear and equipment.

"A soccer ball, a basketball, a pair of shoes..."

Later on, Dick's announced a $5,000 grant to the Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation to go towards it Holiday Mentor Leadership Basketball Clinic, which takes place next month in Charlie's hometown of Thomasville.

"This seemed like the perfect opportunity with the holiday season coming up. Obviously with Florida State doing so well right now in sports and Charlie being tied here. Him also having his background in basketball and with this camp coming up. It was just great synergy."

The Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend says they hope this shopping spree can become a recurring event every holiday season. In Southeast Tallahassee, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

