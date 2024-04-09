Heavy rain, scattered severe storms expected Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First to Know Weather is analyzing the latest round of unsettled weather, set to arrive late Wednesday and early Thursday, that will cause a higher chance for adverse storm conditions in the local area.

A greater chance for numerous or widespread severe storms is focused on the central Gulf Coast region Wednesday afternoon and evening. A potent low-pressure system will move northeast as it triggers areas of downpours.

Before it comes close to the Florida/Georgia line region, steadier southerly winds will be noticed Wednesday afternoon with an increase in cloud cover and moisture. High-impact rain or storms is not expected to occur locally in the daylight hours Wednesday.

The complex of severe storms in the central Gulf Coast will migrate east late at night and through early Thursday morning. Widespread heavy rain is forecast to affect most tri-state counties, with the threat of flash and local spot flooding existing. Rain totals will range from less than one inch in the Suwannee Valley and east to a broader two to four inches west of US 319. Higher local totals are possible around the Lake Seminole counties and nearby neighborhoods. A Flood Watch will be in effect for the western half of the ABC 27 service area through Thursday afternoon to account for the flooding risk.

Generally windy trends will support thunderstorms acquiring stronger gusts with the ability to cause local damage in affected areas.

A risk for tornadoes is also present for early Thursday morning, also centered in the tri-state region.

As forecast data is processed today and tomorrow, forecast severe-weather expectations and timing will be further adjusted and fine-tuned.

Have multiple ways to get notifications and alerts. We will keep you up-to-date with the active forecast, and you will be the First to Know of any changes or impacts expected in your area.