SEE HOW: Neighbors, companies help Jefferson County seniors following flooding

The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center saw extreme flooding last month and leaks from recent severe weather.

Duke Energy and the Florida Council on Aging are helping out, with Duke donating $70,000 to the center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our senior community in Monticello is in need of help after their center dealt with heavy rain issues for the second time in weeks. I'm Kendall Brandt in the Monticello neighborhood where the employees of the Jefferson Senior Center are working to clean up, but are now receiving help.

Mazie Glenn describes herself as "…a servant by nature and I just love serving other people."

She's done that with her work as the director of the Jefferson Senior Center, but that service has been harder this last month after flooding in April.

"We had six inches of water inside of the building, the walls were beginning to get soft, the baseboards were getting softer and some were pulling away," Glenn said.

ABC 27took you inside the building showing you the damage shortly after it happened.

I'm checking back in as the center offers meals, in home services and activities for about 50 seniors in the neighborhood.

Glenn said the importance of that work was picked up by a local church that offered them space after the flood.

"Greater fellowship was the first we had, now we have so many others in the county that are stepping up to offer services as well," Glenn said.

Some of the organizations helping: Duke Energy and the Florida Council on Aging.

Danny Collins with Duke Energy is a native to the area.

"We know the importance that this organization and this facility plays in this community," Collins said.

That's why his team at Duke donated $70,000 to the center to help with repairs.

"It was a no-brainer to step in. They have a great need and we have a great responsibility to step in and contribute," Collins said.

While she's not sure when the center will reopen, Glenn said the support from neighbors and companies like Duke Energy are a blessing.

"I just want to thank everybody who has been so kind to us, so helpful, so prayerful for us that we can get back to the place we used to be and hopefully get back to the programs we offered real soon," Glenn said.

If you want to make your own donation, drop by the senior center at 1155 N Jefferson Street with a check or cash. You can also mail in donations.

