WATCH: The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center is asking for community support following extensive flood damage

Two weeks after major flooding came through the Big Bend, the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center is still in recovery mode.

The center serves 66 senior citizens in the county but none have been allowed to return due to flood damage.

Watch the video to hear from the Center's Executive Director, Mazie Glenn, about their need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Jefferson County Senior Citizens Center needs your help to clean up from recent flooding.

Executive Director Mazie Glenn says the center flooded two weeks ago when heavy storms that moved through the Big Bend.

The water is gone and the carpets are dry, but there's more work to be done before the center can reopen.

Glenn says they're still dealing with mold and mildew, and they need to make sure there's not still water in the walls.

She says they're asking for prayers, monetary donations, and anyone with the skills to help them clean up.

"We're not asking for a handout, we're asking for you to help us. If you can help us build back the best we can, then I know this center will be a good place for everybody." said Glenn.

The Senior Citizens Center serves 49 seniors in person, and 17 at home.

Glenn says they help with meals, activities, and even utility bills. It also gives seniors a place to get out of the house and socialize.

If you want to help, contact Glenn or mail a check to the Senior Citizens Center at 1155 N Jefferson St., Monticello, Fl, 32344.