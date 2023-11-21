Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail touches South Georgia, Big Bend

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail features gardens in both Florida and Georgia.

Some of those gardens can be found in Wakulla County.

Watch the video to hear how they fit into the legacy Carter leaves behind.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are many butterfly gardens across Florida, Georgia and beyond in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. I'm Kenzie Krueger in St. Marks. I'm learning how the former first lady is leaving a legacy of conservation across the country.

Carter died Sunday in her home at 96 years old after battling dementia. Carter's long time friend and neighbor, Annette Wise, she had many passions including the saving monarch butterflies. Wise says thousands of butterfly gardens are established across the country.

"Her love for butterflies was because of her memories of her childhood and being in her moms flower bed and watching the butterflies."

If you've been to St. Marks during the butterfly migration, you know how important these gardens are. The flowers that grow here are part of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. The goal is to help monarch butterflies, which have seen decreasing numbers in recent years.

Now, there are gardens listed in places including St. Marks, Crawfordville and Tallahassee. A tribute to a woman who Wise says left a lasting impression on our country.

"She was a remarkable lady. A very kind-hearted caring person. She cared for people, but she cared for nature."

There are plenty more gardens in Florida, Georgia and around the country inspired by Carter.