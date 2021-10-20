Monarch butterflies flutter to St. Marks Wildlife Refuge as butterfly population dwindles

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s a place where nature enthusiasts come together.

St. Marks Wildlife Refuge is home to hundreds of different types of animals including monarch butterflies.

But these butterflies are in danger.

Lori Nicholson is an instructional systems specialist with the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge. She says weather plays a major role in helping or hurting monarchs.

"Sometimes the weather affects, whether it's dry or too wet, it's also loss of habitat and pesticide," said Nicholson.

The loss of weeds and milkweed — a plant on which monarchs lay their eggs is also getting mowed over. It's something David Moody, a ranger at St. Marks Wildlife Refuge has also noticed in the countryside.

"We see people wanting it cleared off for walk-able spaces but yet those flowers that grow there have their purpose and we need to realize that," said Moody.

According to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, the Monarch Butterfly population has declined by more than 80 percent within the past few decades. The US Fish and Wildlife Service — even considering adding America's most beloved butterfly to the endangered species list. A world without monarchs is something Carrol couldn't imagine.

"It would be sad," said Carrol. "They're very important for pollination and beauty. There's a lot of symbolism with them."

So what can we do to help these monarch butterflies?

"Definitely plant native pollinating plants in their yards and around their homes and also the native milkweed so that whenever they are returning they do have the plant that they need to lay their eggs on," said Carrol.

A little help could make a huge difference in saving a butterfly from becoming extinct.

Peak migration for monarch butterflies at St. Marks Wildlife Refuge is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.