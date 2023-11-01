Watch Now
READ THE LETTER: Quincy Police Chief terminated from position after 2 years on the job

City manager notified chief October 31
City of Quincy
Chief Timothy Ashley when he was sworn in back in 2021
QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy leaders have terminated their police chief from his position. In a letter dated Oct. 31, 2023, City Manager, Robert Nixon, informed the chief of the decision.

Reasons for the termination included:

  • Failure to ensure and maintain a functional work environment
  • Failure to satisfactorily manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness
  • Failure to satisfactorily ensure adherence to City of Quincy policies governing personnel actions

The letter says Ashley will have a chance to respond to his termination at a public meeting on November 14 at 6 p.m.

Ashley was announced as chief in October of 2021. At that time, he had served more than 30 years in law enforcement beginning in 1981 as a Florida State Trooper. Before being selected as the QPD Police Chief, Ashley served as a Captain with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Read the full termination letter below. We're working to confirm more details surrounding this decision.

