READ THE LETTER: Quincy Police Chief terminated from position after 2 years on the job

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy leaders have terminated their police chief from his position. In a letter dated Oct. 31, 2023, City Manager, Robert Nixon, informed the chief of the decision.

Reasons for the termination included:

Failure to ensure and maintain a functional work environment

Failure to satisfactorily manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness

Failure to satisfactorily ensure adherence to City of Quincy policies governing personnel actions

The letter says Ashley will have a chance to respond to his termination at a public meeting on November 14 at 6 p.m.

Ashley was announced as chief in October of 2021. At that time, he had served more than 30 years in law enforcement beginning in 1981 as a Florida State Trooper. Before being selected as the QPD Police Chief, Ashley served as a Captain with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Read the full termination letter below. We're working to confirm more details surrounding this decision.