READ THE LETTER: Quincy Police Chief terminated from position after 2 years on the job

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy leaders have terminated their police chief from his position. In a letter dated Oct. 31, 2023, City Manager, Robert Nixon, informed the chief of the decision.
Reasons for the termination included:
- Failure to ensure and maintain a functional work environment
- Failure to satisfactorily manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness
- Failure to satisfactorily ensure adherence to City of Quincy policies governing personnel actions
The letter says Ashley will have a chance to respond to his termination at a public meeting on November 14 at 6 p.m.
Ashley was announced as chief in October of 2021. At that time, he had served more than 30 years in law enforcement beginning in 1981 as a Florida State Trooper. Before being selected as the QPD Police Chief, Ashley served as a Captain with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.
