Quincy announces new Chief of Police

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The city manager of Quincy announced the new Chief of Police for the city's police department on Wednesday.

The new Police Chief is Timothy L. Ashley, who has served more than 30 years in law enforcement beginning in 1981 as a Florida State Trooper.

Before being selected as the QPD Police Chief, Ashley served as a Captain with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office since 2013.

If you would like to meet the new Police Chief, below is a schedule of meet a greets beginning Nov. 3.