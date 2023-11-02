Quincy leaders launch search for new police chief after terminating the previous one

Leaders in Quincy have launched a nationwide search for a new chief of police.

The town manager terminated the former police chief on Oct. 31.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A nationwide search for a new police chief is on.

I'm Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter in Quincy.

I'm following up on the termination of the town's police chief earlier this week.

Quincy's Town Manager Robert Nixon tells me there is a process to find a new chief and the community will be involved.

Wednesday, I obtained the letter outlining why Chief Timothy Ashley was terminated on October 31st.

In that letter, Nixon lays out the reasons for termination including:

Failure to maintain a functional work environment.

Failure to manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness and productivity.

And failure to ensure adherence to City of Quincy policies, government personnel actions, and the use of public budget in the QPD budget.

Thursday, I asked Nixon where we go from here.

"We do have a process because it needs to involve the community, because the community needs to have some consensus on who that leader should be," Nixon said.

Ashley was named Chief of QPD two years ago. The city is giving Ashley an opportunity to respond to his termination.

That'll happen at the next city commission meeting which is November 14th at 6 p.m.

I've also reached out to him for comment on the situation.

We'll let you know if we hear back.

