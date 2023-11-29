Ministerial leaders say community spirit has flourished following Hurricane Idalia and mill closure in Perry

Ministerial leaders in Perry say they've seen in an uptick in the homeless population in the city.

Nearly 3 months after Hurricane Idalia, they say their community spirit has strengthened.

Watch the video to find out what short-term resources they've been able to provide to vulnerable neighbors and what plans they're looking to put in place for 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following Hurricane Idalia and the George-Pacific Mill closure, Perry has spent the latter half of 2023 in a state of recovery.

Area leaders have seen the community come together. They want to honor this spirit moving forward.

It's been about three months since a major hurricane tore through Taylor County.

Community leaders say they have noticed more homeless people in Taylor County, but community outreach has bloomed in full force.

Pastors explained how the community is responding to this need and what future plans they are trying to push through.

David Stephens is Senior Pastor at Perry First Assembly.

"When a community experiences something difficult, it shows that every person realizes we can't survive this alone," said Stephens.

Helping people survive, he's collected a few tools to help along the way.

"So we've bought things in range of sleeping bags, tents, bicycles tires or tubes if they're riding a bicycle," said Stephens.

Those are tools of support for the people who visit his church once or twice a month. He said his goal is to elevate the quality of life for people.

"In our budget we have money set aside to help people. We have a Helping Hands ministry and people give to that," said Stephens.

Stephens said beyond his church, it's been a huge community effort by city, county, and local organizations. Some of these include Taylor County, the Taylor County Sheriffs Office and Perry Police Department.

"People have a heart to help people," said Pastor James Taylor at First United Methodist Church. He said this is why something like a shelter would be possible here.

"I think that in Perry we would have enough people to volunteer to help," said Taylor.

Pastor David Johnson at Northside Church of God said, to his understanding, the grant writing has begun for this service.

"I would like to see something soon, say within the next 6 months," said Johnson.

As much of the community rebuilds from a major storm and major job losses, he said he doesn't know if that's a possibility but he says something is needed.

"Don't get me wrong giving out blankets and MREs is good and it's helpful but it's not a solution, it's kind of a band aid of trying to help," said Johnson.

These churches tell me the support they have received from external agencies has been so great. They have even managed to set up some initiatives that will donate toys to vulnerable families this Christmas.

