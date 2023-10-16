"We love serving" New Midtown Market designed to benefit entrepreneurs across Tallahassee neighborhoods

A new Midtown market launches Monday to support vendors.

It will be a recurring event held weekly starting at 5 p.m. next to Finnegan Wake's Irish Pub

Watch the video to find out how one Northwest Tallahassee business thinks it will help retail in the Northwest

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An opportunity for small businesses to shine.

Body Butter Bakery is nestled away in Northwest Tallahassee. It's one of the businesses that will be selling at the new Midtown market. Kymberlee Dudley said, for the first time ever, she'll be selling her products in person. She started her business in October 2020, off the back of Covid.

"[The business] has been up and down, but I have found my rhythm," said Dudley.

She sid her community has been the backbone to her success. She wants to use Monday's market to get the word out about her brand so she can give back.

"I really want to be able to expand, and give back, and provide jobs for the community, especially with a living wage," said Dudley.

Allison Biskupiak is the owner of the Thrifty Gypsee. She'll be selling at the market as well, and is keen to give back to the people of the capital.

"The community have been so supportive, they've become like family," said Biskupiak.

David Hagan, general manager of Midtown, which includes Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub, said community and giving back is at the center of this market launch.

"Giving them a space to show up again, pop up, relive memories, or just see local talent again," said Hagan.

Especially as a well-known name, and especially after Covid.

"We should use that to help other businesses grow to be a part of the same community that we love and that we love serving as well," said Hagan.

The market plans to be held every Monday moving forward, from 5pm to 9pm. interested owners can contact Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub. You can contact them via their Facebook page and find more details about Monday's event here.