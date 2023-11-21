"Trying to make our community safer" - Tallahassee Urban League celebrates Thanksgiving for Frenchtown

Tallahassee Urban League celebrated Thanksgiving for Frenchtown residents.

President Curtis Taylor said it's an opportunity to bring citizens closer together to combat crime in the community.

Watch the video to find out how these Urban League events drive community spirit in Frenchtown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One group is teaming up partners across the city to give back to Frenchtown during a time when feeding families can be a challenge. Tallahassee Urban League is giving families here a Thanksgiving to remember.

There's music, a bouncy house and a hot Thanksgiving meal including all the favorites.

"Smoked turkey, with all the trimmings, cranberry, stuffing," said Curtis Taylor, CEO of Tallahassee Urban League.

Taylor said this is their second year hosting this event. It's one of many that allows them to show up for Frenchtown.

"We are focused on trying to make our community safer and better, and especially for our senior citizens and our young people," said Taylor.

This event is also a way for them to tackle food insecurity in the area.

It's a true community effort in collaboration with all these partners: Bell Bank Mortgage, Bethel Baptist, Mt. Olive Lodge #5, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Wells Fargo, Capital City Chamber of Commerce, Lovett Grill, UP All Night Security Services, FAMU Alumni, National Council of Negro Women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Ahmed Temple #37, Leon County Charmettes, and more.

Board member, Maggie Lewis-Butler, said she's seen how life-changing receiving a hot meal can be.

"Their eyes just beam," said Lewis-Butler.

Volunteer, Vanity Constance, said Urban League events instill joy in people, and she hopes to see more of them.

"We need more organizations to be beacons of light and cornerstones that don't move," said Constance.

Taylor says their next event in Frenchtown will be a Christmas toy drive on December 21st.

