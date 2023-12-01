Teaching lessons of life and faith, Northwest Tallahassee Christmas musical opens this weekend

Christmas musical to open in Northwest Tallahassee Sunday, December 4

Fellowship Baptist Church say it's a means to connect generations of believers

Watch the video to find out how this musical is honoring their mission

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Fellowship Baptist Church. Leaders are sharing information about their upcoming Christmas musical and how it’s helping connect generations in their church.

"I find that there’s power when multiple generations get together to worship," said Ryan Gant, Minister of Music and Missions with Fellowship Baptist Church.

They’ve been in rehearsals for months preparing for their Christmas musical which is an event where both adults and children collaborate together.

"The kids to be able to build generations with older believers," said Clint Ellis, Senior Pastor.

This musical is one of the ways they’re honoring their work and their faith.

"Our DNA here at Fellowship is we try to be a church that loves God, loves others, and lives on mission," said Ellis.

But Rebecca Turner, Children's Minister, said she’s also seen kids blossom.

"Some of them just get up there and they take the stage and they just completely own it," said Turner.

And learn life lessons.

"They all kind of know they have each others backs so it’s really cute," said Turner.

The musical will take place Sunday starting at 10:45am. Leaders here tell me they have upcoming events and opportunities to get involved. You can find more information here:

Website: fellowshipbaptist.org

Facebook: Fellowship Baptist Church Tallahassee