Tallahassee approves $125,000 to fund Tallahassee Urban League, prevent violence

The City of Tallahassee has approved $125,000 to fund Tallahassee Urban League.

The money will help youth and develop anti-gun violence based programs

Watch the video to find out what resources will be supplied to the area, and what one local parent thinks of this decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A focus on gun violence prevention that's needed in the capital.

Tallahassee Urban League has just received $125,000 to improve their gun-based anti-violence programs.

This time around, they're trying to curb the recent crime by mentoring children.

"No parenting, no jobs, kids growing up in poverty, kids growing up around drugs," said Curtis Taylor, President of Tallahassee Urban League.

He listed just a few of the issues that are causing children to turn to violence.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, in the last 6 months, there have been 49 total shooting incidents with injury.

Taylor said he is focused on instilling values like social responsibility and conflict resolution.

On top of that, he said curbing these statistics starts right at home under your roof.

"You have got to communicate with your child every day. Find out what's going on with your child"

Founder of Melanin Mothers Meet, Trishay Young, said the same thing.

"We need to be more involved in our children's every life," said Young.

She said the future of children relies on the lessons they learn at home.

"Being emotionally balanced, understanding when to speak and when not to speak, understanding when to react and respond," said Young.

She said these are all values that could help bring that crime rate down.

The City of Tallahassee approved that funding.

Taylor said they have upcoming meetings to discuss when it will be put into place. The City said it will be soon.

