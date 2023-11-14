Square dancing could boost wellbeing says local Northwest Tallahassee group; see how you can join

Capital Twirlers host their square dancing classes every Monday. They are looking to recruit more members for the new year

Mayo Clinic recognizes benefits of square dancing

Watch the video to find out why square dancing could boost your mental and physical wellbeing and how you can sign up for classes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Square dancing: it's something doctors have long said is great for getting exercise. Tallahassee's seniors are showing that even today, that message still stands. Capital Twirlers host their square dancing practices on Mondays at the Senior Center.

Ellen Guthrie said square dancing has incredible benefits.

"When you're paying attention to your dancing, there's no room for anything else, it totally wipes out the rest of the world, so it's a great stress reliever for that," said Guthrie.

And she's not the only one who thinks that. The Mayo Clinic recognized the benefits of square dancing to include strong bones, rehabilitation, sociability, and companionship. They wrote "regular square dancing is a good antidote for depression and loneliness.

Brad Hartman agreed. For him, it's a good break from everyday life.

"Meeting a lot of people that you don't have to discuss politics with, you just discuss dancing," said Hartman.

He likes the mental training as well.

"It does keep you concentrated to try and figure out what that next call is going to be," said Hartman.

And they're not just looking for seniors to join them. They told me this as they managed to convince me to try it out. I wasn't the only one there who were new to the scene.

"I don't know how to dance. I don't know rhythm. We got it. I'm like oh, I dancing," said Itiana.

Itiana and Haftah are who decided to try it out. After one hour, they're hooked.

"Now we've found a new hobby. We're going to bring some more friends and make it a thing for sure," said Itiana.

Maybe we can convince you too. Listen, if I can do it, so can you.

The are two more free sample lessons that are taking place in December and January. After that, classes are only $3 each. More information can be found via their website here.

